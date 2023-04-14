Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

NYSE:V opened at $232.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

