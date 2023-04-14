Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $221.67 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

