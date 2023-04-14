Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $221.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.13. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
