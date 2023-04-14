CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,808,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

