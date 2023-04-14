Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $134.46 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $145.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

