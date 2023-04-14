Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

CVX opened at $172.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day moving average is $170.19. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

