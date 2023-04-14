Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,787,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,240 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,038,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $172.09 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.