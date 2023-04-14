Citigroup Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $131.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.41.
Entergy Stock Performance
NYSE ETR opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after buying an additional 246,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 393,839 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
