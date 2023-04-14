Citigroup Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $131.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.41.

NYSE ETR opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after buying an additional 246,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 393,839 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

