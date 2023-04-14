Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $4.82 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.18.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $217,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.