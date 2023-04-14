Community Bank N.A. Acquires 311 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

