Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $113.47 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

