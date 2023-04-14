Community Bank N.A. Has $88,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

