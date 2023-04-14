Community Bank N.A. Makes New $40,000 Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $19,233,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 630,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 513,607 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

