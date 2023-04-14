Community Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 149.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

