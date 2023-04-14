Community Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $220.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $571.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

