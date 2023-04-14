Community Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

