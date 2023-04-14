Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

