Comparing FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Grindr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.84 billion 8.67 $396.92 million $11.52 36.22 Grindr $195.01 million 5.55 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 22.30% 40.18% 14.21% Grindr N/A -3.03% 0.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 1 3 5 0 2.44 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus target price of $448.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Grindr.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Grindr on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

