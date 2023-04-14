Comparing Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Biomerica -34.58% -66.11% -44.58%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.06 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.04 Biomerica $18.87 million 1.53 -$4.53 million ($0.43) -4.00

This table compares Lucira Health and Biomerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biomerica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lucira Health and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Biomerica on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

