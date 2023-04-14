Comparing RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) & Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RenovoRx and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovoRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Inozyme Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inozyme Pharma has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.33%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than RenovoRx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

13.6% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of RenovoRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RenovoRx and Inozyme Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovoRx N/A N/A -$9.89 million ($1.09) -2.45 Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$67.06 million ($1.89) -2.93

Inozyme Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovoRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RenovoRx has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenovoRx and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovoRx N/A -107.13% -94.97% Inozyme Pharma N/A -54.02% -47.55%

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats RenovoRx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovoRx

(Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. RenovoRx, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.