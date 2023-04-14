Comparing Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) & Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Mr. Cooper Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.46 billion 1.22 $923.00 million $12.18 3.57

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -54.50% 3.66% Mr. Cooper Group 37.46% 4.70% 1.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Coppell, TX.

