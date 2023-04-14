Comparing Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) and Its Rivals

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 0.40% -18.08% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 399 2316 3300 76 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million -$220.58 million -4.75 Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors $3.13 billion $196.01 million 10.11

Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. peers beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

