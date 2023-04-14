Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.35 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

