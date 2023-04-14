Concord Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 1,172 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.