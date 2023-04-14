Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 2,000 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,134,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mativ Price Performance
Mativ stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Mativ Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,004.00%.
Mativ Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.
