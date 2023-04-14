Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 617 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,932,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

