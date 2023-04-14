Concord Wealth Partners Invests $39,000 in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 1.7 %

FCBC opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $386.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.53. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community Bankshares

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $30,193.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,867.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.