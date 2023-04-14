Concord Wealth Partners Invests $40,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,761,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,932,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,791,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

BURL opened at $189.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Stories

