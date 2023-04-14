Concord Wealth Partners Invests $46,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,183,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

NYSE:BABA opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

