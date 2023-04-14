Concord Wealth Partners Invests $51,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.41.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

