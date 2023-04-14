Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $45,000 Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,730 ($21.42) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($17.34) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.