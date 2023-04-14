Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 744,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 350,879 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,050 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

FSK stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

