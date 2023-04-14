Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,230,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 212,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.73.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

