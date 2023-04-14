Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,909 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.