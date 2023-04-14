Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PAVE opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

