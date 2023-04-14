CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CNMD opened at $109.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.17%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

