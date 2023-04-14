Contrasting Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -59.54% -99.24% -58.57% Riley Exploration Permian 36.68% 41.38% 23.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Ecoark has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ecoark and Riley Exploration Permian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $25.58 million 0.18 -$9.93 million N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $321.74 million 2.79 $118.01 million $5.99 7.43

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ecoark and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.86%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Ecoark.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Ecoark on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

