Contrasting Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -192.32% -87.43% Embecta 14.34% -26.60% 22.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Embecta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Embecta 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Embecta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,335.19%. Embecta has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Embecta.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Embecta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $220,000.00 43.09 -$20.27 million ($0.78) -0.35 Embecta $1.13 billion 1.45 $223.60 million N/A N/A

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics.

Summary

Embecta beats Plus Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

