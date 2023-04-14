Contrasting ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group -0.73% -0.27% -0.20% ProFrac N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $84.82 million 1.61 -$570,000.00 ($0.05) -219.00 ProFrac $1.38 billion 1.34 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Natural Gas Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86

ProFrac has a consensus price target of $27.42, indicating a potential upside of 112.04%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Natural Gas Services Group.

Summary

ProFrac beats Natural Gas Services Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

