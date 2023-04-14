Contrasting V2X (NYSE:VVX) and Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF)

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) and Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares V2X and Vow ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get V2X alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V2X $2.89 billion 0.45 -$14.33 million $0.21 201.10 Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vow ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than V2X.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V2X 0 0 2 1 3.33 Vow ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for V2X and Vow ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

V2X presently has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.29%. Given V2X’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe V2X is more favorable than Vow ASA.

Profitability

This table compares V2X and Vow ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V2X -0.50% 14.50% 4.78% Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

V2X beats Vow ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V2X

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc. provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.