Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,080 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $244.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

