Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $92.33 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

