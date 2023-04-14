Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho raised DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

