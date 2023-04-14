Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $29.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,969.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNM stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

