Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 245 ($3.03) target price on the stock.

CRST has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.60) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.88) to GBX 334 ($4.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 180 ($2.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 244.14 ($3.02).

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

CRST opened at GBX 241.20 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £619.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 223.89. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.60 ($3.64).

Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17,000.00%.

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.87), for a total value of £68,994.48 ($85,442.08). 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

