Critical Comparison: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) versus DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -23.57% N/A -25.08% DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oak Street Health and DocGo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $2.16 billion 4.39 -$509.20 million ($2.21) -17.58 DocGo $440.52 million 1.95 $34.58 million $0.32 26.25

DocGo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oak Street Health and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 14 2 0 2.06 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $33.27, indicating a potential downside of 14.37%. DocGo has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Summary

DocGo beats Oak Street Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

