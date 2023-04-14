Critical Review: Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) versus Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gencor Industries and Caterpillar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Caterpillar 3 6 7 0 2.25

Caterpillar has a consensus price target of $238.59, suggesting a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Caterpillar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caterpillar is more favorable than Gencor Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caterpillar has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gencor Industries and Caterpillar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries 3.09% 2.01% 1.84% Caterpillar 11.28% 45.61% 9.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gencor Industries and Caterpillar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries $103.48 million 2.13 -$370,000.00 $0.23 65.22 Caterpillar $59.43 billion 1.93 $6.71 billion $12.65 17.52

Caterpillar has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries. Caterpillar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gencor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Gencor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Caterpillar shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Caterpillar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caterpillar beats Gencor Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers. The company was founded by Emanuel J. Elliott in 1968 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other. The Construction Industries segment supports customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. The Resource Industries segment is responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining and quarrying applications and it includes business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales and product support. The Energy and Transportation segment supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial applications. The Financial Products segment offers a range of financing alternatives to customers and dealers for caterpillar machinery and engines, solar gas turbines, as well as other equipment and marine vessels. The All Other segment includes activities such as the business strategy, product management and development, and manufacturing of filters an

