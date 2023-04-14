Critical Survey: Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -354.11% -459.32% -128.34% Bone Biologics N/A -27.03% -23.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.27 million 2.13 -$10.41 million ($0.81) -0.49 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionik Laboratories.

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bone Biologics has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 800.36%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Bionik Laboratories on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

