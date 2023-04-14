Critical Survey: CI&T (CINT) versus Its Rivals

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CI&T to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CI&T and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1444 2561 84 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.27%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 23.15%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CI&T has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.45, meaning that their average share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.72% -8.57% -0.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 27.39 CI&T Competitors $19.20 billion $176.25 million 21.36

CI&T’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CI&T peers beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

