Critical Survey: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Its Competitors

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rigetti Computing and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 883 15 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 320.71%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.32%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its rivals.

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.32 billion -$7.49 million -6.49

Rigetti Computing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rigetti Computing rivals beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

